Gear up for a truffle shuffle fest with Soiku Bano's White Truffle assortment. Mimicking a button mushroom, these gummies might be petite, but they're full of vigor. With a THC potency of 69.18% and a smidgen of CBG at 0.86%, this batch aims to deliver a body-dominated high that will keep you in the mycelium groove. The terpene profile of 8.97%, which includes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, brings a sprinkle of spice, a gust of earthiness, and a citrusy burst. Perfect for a trek in the wild foraging for fungi, seize a tin of White Truffle gummies and let the truffle shuffle roll!

