Who dey think gonna beat Dialed In? With Bonsai Cultivation's Who Dey Haze batch, you'll not only be dialed in, but you'll be tuned up and ready to hit the ground running. Whether you're working out on the gridiron or tossing the pigskin with your college buddies, this batch offers a pain-relieving high that doesn't compromise your pass-catching. With THC at 70.70% and CBG at 2.61%, it's potent, uplifting, and ready to kick some serious grass. The top three terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, are the real MVPs here, potentially offering pain relief and mood enhancement. So grab a tin of Who Dey Haze gummies and get ready to tackle the day with a blissful, focused high!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.