Who dey think gonna beat Dialed In? With Bonsai Cultivation's Who Dey Haze batch, you'll not only be dialed in, but you'll be tuned up and ready to hit the ground running. Whether you're working out on the gridiron or tossing the pigskin with your college buddies, this batch offers a pain-relieving high that doesn't compromise your pass-catching. With THC at 70.70% and CBG at 2.61%, it's potent, uplifting, and ready to kick some serious grass. The top three terpenes, Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, are the real MVPs here, potentially offering pain relief and mood enhancement. So grab a tin of Who Dey Haze gummies and get ready to tackle the day with a blissful, focused high!

