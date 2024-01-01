Zeetah Piss from Bonsai Cultivation is your ticket to an action-packed adventure. It's as speedy and agile as a French cheetah leaping through Parisian boulevards. This daytime high will have you moving, shaking and grooving, whether you're pumping iron or exploring Paris's charming streets in the golden sunshine. With a terpene profile of Caryophyllene, Limonene, and Linalool, it's a fragrant bouquet of therapeutic benefits. And with a THC level at a jaw-dropping 76.22% and CBG at 2.41%, brace yourself for a potent, mood-lifting experience. So, grab a tin of Zeetah Piss and let the French cheetah show you the ropes in Paris. Vive la Zeetah!

