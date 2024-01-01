Buckle up, brainiacs! 710 Labs' Zk*ttlez batch is here to take you on a cosmic roller coaster. This concoction will have you philosophizing about the wonders of the cosmos. The gummies feature a distinct 7.14% terpene mix of Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Linalool, introducing a Blood Orange and Lux Cherry flavor that's truly stellar. With a THC content of 72.16%, prepare for a head rush that feels like a spacewalk. Perfect for nighttime use, Zk*ttlez will inspire without inducing slumber. Grab a tin of Zk*ttlez, and prepare for a mind-bending voyage!
Our enduring passion for the finest extracts - solventless, terpene-rich hash crafted with ice, water, heat, and pressure - inspired us to redefine cannabis edibles in 2020. Recognizing the mediocrity of existing products, we championed gummies made from ice water extracted, solventless rosin, produced by our award-winning artisans.
Every week, Dialed In... Gummies introduces unique new batches, offering over 30 flavors. Sourced from Colorado's top cultivators and rosin creators, each batch captures the essence of exotic strains. Comprehensive cannabinoid and terpene profiles are accessible via batch-specific QR codes. Thanks to our innovative sous-vide cooking technique, our gummies retain high concentrations of terpenes, flavonoids, and cannabinoids, setting new standards in the cannabis industry.