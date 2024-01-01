Legend has it that in a fantasy world, there once lived a brave and heroic warrior named Zoreo. Zoreo was known for his incredible feats of strength and his unwavering determination. One day, Zoreo embarked on a quest that would test his skills and courage to the limit. Along his journey, he encountered mythical creatures and faced numerous challenges. But with his skills as a warrior and magician, Zoreo overcame every obstacle in his path. The Legend of Zoreo has been passed down through generations, inspiring many adaptations such as books, video games, and movies. Just like Zoreo, this batch of Zoreo gummies from Host Cannabis is designed to help you conquer your day. With a terpene percentage of 4.76%, including the top three terpenes Caryophyllene, Humulene, and Limonene, these gummies offer potential pain relief and a body-like high. Combined with a THC percentage of 74.43% and CBG percentage of 1.58%, these gummies are perfect for getting you through your workout or hike, providing a boost of energy and pain relief without compromising your ability to function at work. And with flavors like Lux Cherry and Starfruit, these gummies will make your taste buds feel like they're on their own epic adventure.

