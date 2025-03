Genetics: Enter the cosmos with Galaxy Gelato, an indica strain that combines the best traits of Gelato and Moon Rock. With a stellar THCA level of 32.58%, it’s a sweet escape that’s out of this world!



Aroma & Flavor: A flavorful fusion of creamy gelato and fruity undertones, Galaxy Gelato presents a smooth, dessert-like experience. Think of luscious vanilla ice cream swirled with hints of berry and citrus—every inhale tastes like indulging in your favorite frozen treat!



Witty Twist: Galaxy Gelato isn’t just a strain; it’s your ticket to a celestial chill-out session. It’s like enjoying a cosmic sundae on a shooting star, melting away your stress while launching you into a serene orbit of mind and body relaxation. Keep your seatbelt fastened; this ride is heavenly! 🍦✨

