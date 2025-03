Genetics: Say hello to Guava Cookies, the sativa superstar that’s here to elevate your vibe with an impressive 35.72% THC! This scrumptious strain is a delightful cross of Guava and Wedding Cookies, offering a tantalizing fusion that’s as sweet as it is potent.



Aroma & Flavor: Guava Cookies captivates your senses with a luscious blend of tropical guava and warm, buttery cookie dough. The flavor is an irresistible mix of fresh, fruity sweetness and rich, creamy undertones that melt in your mouth. The aroma is equally enchanting, filling the air with a fragrant waft of tropical bliss and baked goodness.



Witty Twist: Guava Cookies is like a tropical getaway wrapped in a warm cookie—every puff is a bite of paradise! Perfect for sunny days or creative pursuits, this strain inspires uplifting thoughts and sweet dreams. So grab your favorite treats, spark it up, and let Guava Cookies take your mind on a delicious adventure! 🍪🌴

