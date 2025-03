Genetics: Brighten your day with Lemon Shiv, a zesty sativa boasting a refreshing 29.26% THCA. This sunshine-filled strain combines the sharp, invigorating essence of Lemon Haze and Shiva Skunk for a tangy twist that wakes up the senses!



Aroma & Flavor: Lemon Shiv ushers in a citrus explosion, fusing tart lemon with earthy undertones ,a flavor that’ll make your taste buds sing! The aroma is a burst of fresh lemon zest with a hint of herbal sweetness, crafting an enticing fragrance that refreshes the air.



Witty Twist: Lemon Shiv is your go-to strain for squeezing every drop of joy out of life! It’s like adding a splash of sunshine to your otherwise mundane days. Puff, sip on your favorite lemonade, and let the uplifting vibes sprinkle happiness all around! 🍋✨

