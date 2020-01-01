Dickinson Wright has a proud history of client service and a longstanding tradition of excellence. From our founding in Detroit in 1878 by two young lawyers, Henry Monroe Campbell and Henry Russel, the firm has evolved and flourished by maintaining a focus on the client while staying on the leading edge of legislative and technological developments. Our commitment to excellence and client service is evidenced by our long-term client relationships. We have worked with the Metropolitan Life Insurance Company since the late 1800s and with Chrysler Corporation since it was organized in the 1920s. Our association with both Ford Motor Company and National Bank of Detroit, which now is JPMorgan Chase Bank, spans eight decades. Throughout the years, Dickinson Wright has been involved in a number of historically-significant events. Members of the firm were involved in drafting the state of Michigan’s two constitutions in 1908 and 1963. After President Roosevelt closed banks nationwide in 1933, Dickinson Wright was instrumental in helping to organize a new national bank in Detroit. Dickinson Wright has the honor of representing leading industrial, financial, insurance, emerging technology and service enterprises around the world. On the legislative front, Dickinson Wright has drafted several significant statutes, including the Michigan Financial Institutions Act of 1937, the Intangibles Tax Act, the Industrial Facilities Tax Act of 1974 and the Community Property Tax Act of 1948. Numerous members of Dickinson Wright have been appointed or elected to the judiciary. As of January 1, 2013, three of the seven justices of the Michigan Supreme Court began their legal careers at Dickinson Wright and became members of our firm. As the firm grew and evolved, its name changed several times to reflect changes in leadership. In 1998, the firm became Dickinson Wright PLLC. In 2011, the firm’s Ontario affiliate, Dickinson Wright LLP, grew through a combination with Toronto-based Aylesworth LLP, a firm that has been serving clients with distinction since 1861. In 2012, Dickinson Wright expanded again with the additions of new offices in Columbus, Ohio and Saginaw, Michigan. At the beginning of 2013, our Phoenix office combined with Phoenix-based Mariscal, Weeks, McIntyre & Friedlander, P.A., with over 60 attorneys, Phoenix is the firm’s largest office outside the Detroit area. In 2015, Dickinson Wright opened offices in Lexington, Kentucky and Reno, Nevada. In 2016, the firm opened offices in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida and Austin, Texas. In 2017, the firm opened up an office in El Paso, Texas. Dickinson Wright continues to grow where opportunities to serve our clients arise. In addition, Dickinson Wright recently received ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certification for its information security management system. From a two-person firm serving Detroit-based clients, Dickinson Wright has evolved into a leading global law firm. With more than 450 lawyers across more than 40 practice areas, Dickinson Wright serves clients from offices in Ann Arbor, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Lansing, Saginaw and Troy, Michigan; Austin and El Paso, Texas; Columbus, Ohio; Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas and Reno, Nevada; Lexington, Kentucky; Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix, Arizona; Washington, D.C.; and Toronto, Ontario. We’ve worked with clients on six continents and our global presence continues to expand.