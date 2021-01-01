About this product

Embrace your dark side and embark on a journey that will help you rediscover what chocolate truly means. Our 70% Dark CBD Chocolate offering hits the ‘sweet spot’ between the subtle bitterness of cocoa and the indulging taste of milk chocolate for a tinge that sweeps over the back of your palate and erupts at the tip of the tongue. Packed with American-grown hemp CBD for a rewarding, relaxing experience, Difiori’s 70% Dark Chocolate is bound to become your new favorite.



Each bar contains 100 mg CBD (20mg CBD per serving).