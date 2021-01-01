About this product

Our signature confection provides you with an entirely new way to experience CBD edibles. Made with sustainably-grown, organic cocoa, our CBD Milk Chocolate blends the subtly bitterness of cocoa with the velvety, creamy flavor of Alpine Swiss milk. The trademarked Swiss processes behind it are a closely guarded secret but you won’t mind being kept in the dark. The rich, tantalizing flavor is brought to the surface by the cool dry air of the Swiss Alps, captured in every bite of chocolate, and the premium American hemp CBD we infuse in each bar.

Each bar contains 100 mg CBD (20mg CBD per serving).