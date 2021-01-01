Difiori - CBD Infused Organic Swiss Chocolates & Fine Edibles
About this product
100% vegan-friendly and organic, our Vegan Coconut CBD chocolate blends the bitterness of cocoa with the sweetness of coconut sugar to create a rich, smooth flavor with the velvet texture of milk chocolate but without, well, the milk. We’ve teamed up with talented chocolate artisans and one of the only a handful of plantations, privy to the secret of extracting the organic coconut sugar in a sustainable way to bring a true game changer to the CBD edibles market. For the chocoholic with a keen view on what goes into their body.
Each bar contains 100 mg CBD (20mg CBD per serving).
Each bar contains 100 mg CBD (20mg CBD per serving).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!