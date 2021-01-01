About this product

100% vegan-friendly and organic, our Vegan Coconut CBD chocolate blends the bitterness of cocoa with the sweetness of coconut sugar to create a rich, smooth flavor with the velvet texture of milk chocolate but without, well, the milk. We’ve teamed up with talented chocolate artisans and one of the only a handful of plantations, privy to the secret of extracting the organic coconut sugar in a sustainable way to bring a true game changer to the CBD edibles market. For the chocoholic with a keen view on what goes into their body.

Each bar contains 100 mg CBD (20mg CBD per serving).