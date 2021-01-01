Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Difiori - CBD Infused Organic Swiss Chocolates & Fine Edibles

Difiori - CBD Infused Organic Swiss Chocolates & Fine Edibles

CBD Infused Swiss Chocolates Sampler Pack

Buy Here

About this product

Because you just can’t resist wanting to try all of three of our delectable Swiss chocolate bars! This pack is one of each of our bars including 70% dark organic Swiss chocolate, creamy organic Swiss milk chocolate and our smooth vegan coconut Swiss chocolate bar. Each bar contains 5 servings with a total of 100 mg CBD per bar (20mg/serving).
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!