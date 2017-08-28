About this product
Berry Lemon Diesel | The Medicine Woman x Dime Industries Collab
Dime IndustriesVape pens
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
About this strain
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Negatives:Dry mouthDry eyesHeadache
- Feelings:SleepyRelaxedHungry
- Helps with:StressPainAnxiety
- Terpenes:CaryophylleneLimoneneMyrcene
Blackberry Kush effects are mostly calming.
Blackberry Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Blackberry Kush, also known as "BBK" is an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Afghani with Blackberry. Blackberry Kush produces relaxing effects, and is often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high. Blackberry Kush offers a hashy flavor profile with a jet fuel taste and aroma balanced out with sweet berries.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dime Industries
License(s)
- CA, US: CDPH-10002933
- OK, US: PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
- CA, US: C11-0000470-LIC
- AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
- NM, US: CCD-MICB-2022-0043-MANU
Notice a problem?Report this item