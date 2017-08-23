Dime Industries
About this product
BLUEBERRY LEMON HAZE - This flavor profile is a cross between Super Lemon Haze and Blueberry Haze. The sweet and sour strain provides an uplifting energetic buzz, becoming more euphoric as you smoke it. This flavor profile is reminiscent of sipping a fruity lemonade, while smoking a joint on patio during a sunset. An instant classic, this flavor profile will keep you wanting more.
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze x Blueberry Haze
Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene
Genetics: Super Lemon Haze x Blueberry Haze
Effects: Happy, Uplifted, Energetic
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Beta Caryophyllene, Terpinolene
Blueberry Haze effects
Reported by real people like you
242 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
44% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
32% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
10% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
27% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
26% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
19% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!