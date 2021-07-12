About this product

DIME OG - Our own OG strain was created by crossing Jet Fuel, Hardcore OG, and True OG. The flavor profile is meant to remind users of that picture perfect OG, like the one you could smell through a dime bag. With diesel, lemon, pine and sweet notes, this will quickly become one of your favorite flavors. Even though Dime OG is a heavy indica, the Jet Fuel will lift you off into that dream-like state and have you “thinking higher”.



Genetics: Jet Fuel x True OG x Hardcore OG

Effects: Happy, Sleepy, Euphoric

Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene Oxide