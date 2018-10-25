About this product

FORBIDDEN FRUIT - A Cherry Pie and Tangie cross, this flavor profile is equally forbidden as it is fruity. A delicious combination of tropical fruits, berries, cherries, and citrus, this flavor profile will transport your tastes buds to a tropical vacation. After a long day, this flavor profile is great for dealing with physical pain or discomfort; working so well, it should be forbidden.



Genetics: Cherry Pie x Tangie

Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric

Prevalent Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene