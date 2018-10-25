Loading…
Forbidden Fruit - Disposable Pen 0.6g

IndicaTHC 14%CBD
FORBIDDEN FRUIT - A Cherry Pie and Tangie cross, this flavor profile is equally forbidden as it is fruity. A delicious combination of tropical fruits, berries, cherries, and citrus, this flavor profile will transport your tastes buds to a tropical vacation. After a long day, this flavor profile is great for dealing with physical pain or discomfort; working so well, it should be forbidden.

Genetics: Cherry Pie x Tangie
Effects: Relaxed, Happy, Euphoric
Prevalent Terpenes: Humulene, Limonene

594 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
63% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
45% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
37% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
12% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
1% of people report feeling headache
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
20% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
18% of people say it helps with pain
