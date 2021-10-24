Garlic Cookies - Fresh Pressed - Hybrid - Live Rosin 1g
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Dime Live Rosin is strictly made with top-shelf, indoor grown flowers that are immediately cut and fresh-frozen to be extracted using heat-press. This solventless process creates a unique and powerful sensation packed with immense flavor and potency. Our Live Rosin is made for us cannabis connoisseurs. Enjoy and repeat! It is growing in popularity.
About this strain
Platinum Garlic Cookies is a hybrid marijuana strain - a cross of the unique Garlic Cookies (aka GMO Cookies) and Platinum GSC. The result is a very dense, colorful flower with gassy, sweet garlic notes all the way through. We’re still learning about the effects of Platinum Garlic Cookies, so if you’ve smoked this strain before, tell us about it by leaving a review.
Platinum Garlic Cookies effects
Reported by real people like you
3 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Helps with
Sleepy
100% of people report feeling sleepy
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Insomnia
33% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dime Industries
ABOUT US
Dime Industries is quickly becoming the leading cannabis brand because of our superior hardware, potent concentrates and delicious cannabis flavor profile. All Dime products have been vigorously lab tested and vetted by cannabis connoisseurs ensuring everyone has the ultimate “Think Higher” experience.
The name Dime has become synonymous with “trusted, safe, and powerful”. We use lab grade metals and glass to ensure the safest cannabis consumption for our users.
We have cultivated a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers that has evolved Dime Industries from a brand to a lifestyle.
Find out why Dime has the highest client satisfaction in the marketplace by picking up one of our products today!
BATTERY
• Longest lasting 4.2v high capacity battery
• Most powerful and reliable battery in the industry
• Universal with all 510 thread cartridges
• Turbo chip offering a custom heating curve and instantly heats up between 425°f to 480°f
• Proprietary smart chip for flavor preservation and to prevent over burning
• 2 click pre-heat option
• Includes a carrying case for device safety and cleanliness
TANK
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Large inverted plates for massive hits
• 14mm coil provides double the heating area
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
DISPOSABLE
• Ready to use, rechargeable device
• The only 600mg on the market
• Convenient all-in-one device
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Inverted dual ceramic plates for smooth large hits
• 12mm coil provides larger surface area
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Proprietary heating curve that instantly heats up between 375°F and 425°F for no burn and consistent even hits
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
• Rechargeable
LIVE RESERVE
Our live reserve is formulated with melted diamonds and high terpene extract, from premium flower to provide the most delicious tasting live resin on the market. The strains are limited, so buy one today while you still can!
LIMITED EDITION
Limited Edition is a flavor line we drop in limited skus. Guaranteed to be sold out.
State License(s)
CDPH-10002933
PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
C11-0000470-LIC
00000109ESVM44878444