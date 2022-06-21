About this product
About this strain
King Louis effects
Reported by real people like you
739 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
82% of people report feeling relaxed
Sleepy
64% of people report feeling sleepy
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Dry mouth
27% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
14% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Insomnia
38% of people say it helps with insomnia
Stress
37% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain
THC Strength
20% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dime Industries
State License(s)
CDPH-10002933
PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
C11-0000470-LIC
00000109ESVM44878444