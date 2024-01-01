Kushmint 1000mg All In One Device

Kushmint (INDICA): Kushmint is a Hybrid mix between Thin Mint Cookies and OG Kush that offers a unique piney mint profile with a bold kush aftertaste. This strain provides a euphoric high resulting in a happy and uplifting mood. Kushmint will refresh your senses.

Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies x OG Kush
Effects: Calm, Focused, Relaxed
Primary Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Beta Caryophyllene

ABOUT US
Dime Industries is quickly becoming the leading cannabis brand because of our superior hardware, potent concentrates and delicious cannabis flavor profile. All Dime products have been vigorously lab tested and vetted by cannabis connoisseurs ensuring everyone has the ultimate “Think Higher” experience.

The name Dime has become synonymous with “trusted, safe, and powerful”. We use lab grade metals and glass to ensure the safest cannabis consumption for our users.

We have cultivated a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers that has evolved Dime Industries from a brand to a lifestyle.

Find out why Dime has the highest client satisfaction in the marketplace by picking up one of our products today!

BATTERY
• Longest lasting 4.2v high capacity battery
• Most powerful and reliable battery in the industry
• Universal with all 510 thread cartridges
• Turbo chip offering a custom heating curve and instantly heats up between 425°f to 480°f
• Proprietary smart chip for flavor preservation and to prevent over burning
• 2 click pre-heat option
• Includes a carrying case for device safety and cleanliness

TANK
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Large inverted plates for massive hits
• 14mm coil provides double the heating area
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof

DISPOSABLE
• Ready to use, rechargeable device
• The only 600mg on the market
• Convenient all-in-one device
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Inverted dual ceramic plates for smooth large hits
• 12mm coil provides larger surface area
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Proprietary heating curve that instantly heats up between 375°F and 425°F for no burn and consistent even hits
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
• Rechargeable

LIVE RESERVE
Our live reserve is formulated with melted diamonds and high terpene extract, from premium flower to provide the most delicious tasting live resin on the market. The strains are limited, so buy one today while you still can!

LIMITED EDITION
Limited Edition is a flavor line we drop in limited skus. Guaranteed to be sold out.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002933
  • OK, US: PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
  • CA, US: C11-0000470-LIC
  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
  • NM, US: CCD-MICB-2022-0043-MANU
