Limited Edition Pink Lemon Haze 1000mg All in One Device

by Dime Industries
HybridTHC 19%CBD —
About this product

Limited Edition Line Pink Lemon Haze (HYBRID)

Looking for a delicious, refreshing new strain, look no further than Pink Lemon Haze! Made by crossing Pink Kush with Super Lemon Haze, you’ll be met with a sweet lemonade inhale and traces of raspberry, strawberry, and vanilla on the exhale. This balanced hybrid strain produces energetic and lively effects making you feel uplifted with powerful body-focused effects. Stay refreshed and relaxed no matter where life takes you. Powered by Dime Industries hardware, this device offers 3 heat settings, pre-heat function, easy air flow, and is USB-C rechargeable.

Genetics: Pink Kush X Super Lemon Haze
Effects: Uplifted, Energetic, Focused
Primary Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Terpinolene

About this strain

Pink Kush, as coveted as its OG Kush relative, is an indica-dominant hybrid with powerful body-focused effects. In its exceptional variations, pink hairs burst from bright green buds barely visible under a blanket of sugar-like trichomes, with traces of a sweet vanilla and candy perfume. The potency of this strain could be considered overpowering, and even small doses are known to eliminate pain, insomnia, and appetite loss. Growers have to wait 10 to 11 weeks for Pink Kush’s flowering, but high yields of top-shelf buds are worth the wait.

About this brand

Dime Industries
ABOUT US
Dime Industries is quickly becoming the leading cannabis brand because of our superior hardware, potent concentrates and delicious cannabis flavor profile. All Dime products have been vigorously lab tested and vetted by cannabis connoisseurs ensuring everyone has the ultimate “Think Higher” experience.

The name Dime has become synonymous with “trusted, safe, and powerful”. We use lab grade metals and glass to ensure the safest cannabis consumption for our users.

We have cultivated a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers that has evolved Dime Industries from a brand to a lifestyle.

Find out why Dime has the highest client satisfaction in the marketplace by picking up one of our products today!

BATTERY
• Longest lasting 4.2v high capacity battery
• Most powerful and reliable battery in the industry
• Universal with all 510 thread cartridges
• Turbo chip offering a custom heating curve and instantly heats up between 425°f to 480°f
• Proprietary smart chip for flavor preservation and to prevent over burning
• 2 click pre-heat option
• Includes a carrying case for device safety and cleanliness

TANK
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Large inverted plates for massive hits
• 14mm coil provides double the heating area
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof

DISPOSABLE
• Ready to use, rechargeable device
• The only 600mg on the market
• Convenient all-in-one device
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Inverted dual ceramic plates for smooth large hits
• 12mm coil provides larger surface area
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Proprietary heating curve that instantly heats up between 375°F and 425°F for no burn and consistent even hits
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
• Rechargeable

LIVE RESERVE
Our live reserve is formulated with melted diamonds and high terpene extract, from premium flower to provide the most delicious tasting live resin on the market. The strains are limited, so buy one today while you still can!

LIMITED EDITION
Limited Edition is a flavor line we drop in limited skus. Guaranteed to be sold out.

License(s)

  • CA, US: CDPH-10002933
  • OK, US: PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
  • CA, US: C11-0000470-LIC
  • AZ, US: 00000109ESVM44878444
  • NM, US: CCD-MICB-2022-0043-MANU
