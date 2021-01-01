About this product
Jet Fuel is the legendary cross of the most famous Diesel strains. By combining Aspen OG and High Country Diesel, we are left with a sativa dominant strain that stays true its SFV OG Kush and East Coast Sour Diesel lineage. Jet Fuel portrays sweet, pungent aromas of diesel fumes, and offers a high-energy jolt of uplifting effects that eventually levels off to provide a dream-like state of relaxation. Prepare for lift-off with our Jetfuel Live Reserve line.
Genetics: Aspen OG x High Country Diesel
Effects: Energetic, Uplifting, Relaxed
Prevalent Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene
Genetics: Aspen OG x High Country Diesel
Effects: Energetic, Uplifting, Relaxed
Prevalent Terpenes: Myrcene, Limonene, Beta-Caryophyllene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dime Industries
Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality.
Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”
Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”