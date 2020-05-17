About this product
Kushmint
Kushmint is a Hybrid mix between Thin Mint Cookies x OG Kush that offers a unique piney mint profile with a bold kushy aftertaste. This strain provides a euphoric high resulting in a happy and uplifting mood. Kushmint will refresh your senses.
Genetics: Thin Mint Cookies x OG Kush
Effects: Calm, Focus, Relax
Prevalent Terpenes: Limonene, Linalool, Beta Caryophyllene
About this strain
Kush Mints is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Animal Mints with Bubba Kush. The result is a high THC strain with a unique minty taste. Kush Mints provides effects that are uplifting and happy. This strain has a complex flavor profile that tastes like mint and cookies. Growers say Kush Mints grows best when indoors and done hydroponically. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help stimulate appetite.
Kush Mints effects
Reported by real people like you
132 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
56% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry eyes
8% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dry mouth
7% of people report feeling dry mouth
Anxious
1% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
12% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
12% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
8% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
27% | high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
About this brand
Dime Industries
ABOUT US
Dime Industries is quickly becoming the leading cannabis brand because of our superior hardware, potent concentrates and delicious cannabis flavor profile. All Dime products have been vigorously lab tested and vetted by cannabis connoisseurs ensuring everyone has the ultimate “Think Higher” experience.
The name Dime has become synonymous with “trusted, safe, and powerful”. We use lab grade metals and glass to ensure the safest cannabis consumption for our users.
We have cultivated a one-of-a-kind experience for our customers that has evolved Dime Industries from a brand to a lifestyle.
Find out why Dime has the highest client satisfaction in the marketplace by picking up one of our products today!
BATTERY
• Longest lasting 4.2v high capacity battery
• Most powerful and reliable battery in the industry
• Universal with all 510 thread cartridges
• Turbo chip offering a custom heating curve and instantly heats up between 425°f to 480°f
• Proprietary smart chip for flavor preservation and to prevent over burning
• 2 click pre-heat option
• Includes a carrying case for device safety and cleanliness
TANK
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Large inverted plates for massive hits
• 14mm coil provides double the heating area
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
DISPOSABLE
• Ready to use, rechargeable device
• The only 600mg on the market
• Convenient all-in-one device
• Potent cannabinoid levels exceeding 90%
• Made with 100% solvent free cannabis oil and natural terpenes
• Premium food grade stainless steel
• Inverted dual ceramic plates for smooth large hits
• 12mm coil provides larger surface area
• Zero-waste atomizer to savor every drop
• Proprietary heating curve that instantly heats up between 375°F and 425°F for no burn and consistent even hits
• Child resistant packaging/tamper proof
• Validation sticker - counterfeit proof
• Rechargeable
LIVE RESERVE
Our live reserve is formulated with melted diamonds and high terpene extract, from premium flower to provide the most delicious tasting live resin on the market. The strains are limited, so buy one today while you still can!
LIMITED EDITION
Limited Edition is a flavor line we drop in limited skus. Guaranteed to be sold out.
