About this product
Watermelon OG is an Indica Dominant Strain producing relaxing effects. Consumers report using this strain as a sleep aid and is also know to help with anxiety. Watermelon OG has a unique fruity watermelon flavor profile, with a hint of grape, and hashy undertones. This strain is sought for its high THC content. Our Watermelon OG Live Reserve line will have you lounging on your couch.
Genetics: Watermelon OG
Effects: Calm, Relaxed, Anti-Anxiety
Prevalent Terpenes: Myrcene, Beta-Caryophyllene
About this brand
Dime Industries
Since 2016, Dime Industries has been a leading trusted source of clean and potent medicine using state of the art hardware including premium food-grade stainless steel, glass, ceramic plates, and enhanced battery life. We strive to deliver a transparent experience through industry leading technology and high grade cannabis extracts resulting in an unparalleled smoking experience that not only ensures our customers an impeccable taste, but more importantly, a clean quality high you can trust. All of our cartridges are assembled, filled, and quality checked in the USA to ensure consistency and quality.
Join the Dime Family and stay tuned for new product and device releases. “Think Higher!”
