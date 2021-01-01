Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dime Industries

Dime Industries

Peach Kush - Disposable Pen 0.6g

HybridTHC CBD
Buy Here

About this product

PEACH KUSH - If Peaches and Cream met OG Kush at a bar, Peach Kush was the result. Composed of earthy undertones, a sweet peachy body, and a creamy finish, this blend is one of our favorites. As a mellow indica, this strain can be smoked all day without bringing you into a full slumber, while relaxing enough to leave you well rested after a long day.

Genetics: Peaches and Cream x OG Kush
Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric
Prevalent Terpenes: Beta Pinene, Ocimene
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!