About this product

PEACH KUSH - If Peaches and Cream met OG Kush at a bar, Peach Kush was the result. Composed of earthy undertones, a sweet peachy body, and a creamy finish, this blend is one of our favorites. As a mellow indica, this strain can be smoked all day without bringing you into a full slumber, while relaxing enough to leave you well rested after a long day.



Genetics: Peaches and Cream x OG Kush

Effects: Relaxed, Focused, Euphoric

Prevalent Terpenes: Beta Pinene, Ocimene