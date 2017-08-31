About this product
About this strain
Skunk 1 effects
Reported by real people like you
384 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
61% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
53% of people report feeling euphoric
Hungry
33% of people report feeling hungry
Dry mouth
41% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
23% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
13% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
29% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
THC Strength
17% | medium-high
CBD Strength
0% | very low
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dime Industries
State License(s)
CDPH-10002933
PAAA-HWQ6-ZJ30
C11-0000470-LIC
00000109ESVM44878444