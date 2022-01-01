Charlotte’s Web SLEEP Raspberry CBD Gummies combine melatonin with full-spectrum hemp extract. They contain 10 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin in every serving to help you float off to dreamland. These gummies are specially-formulated with natural ingredients to help you get the rest you need when you need it.



What does full-spectrum hemp extract mean? It means that the extract features 80+ naturally occurring phytocannabinoids. Plus terpenes and flavonoids are in every sweet bite, along with nature’s favorite sleep aid, melatonin.



The premium plant-powered hemp extract gummies help maintain:



- Contains Melatonin – 3 mg per serving.

- Regular sleep cycles

- A better and more sound sleep