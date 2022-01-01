About this product
Charlotte’s Web SLEEP Raspberry CBD Gummies combine melatonin with full-spectrum hemp extract. They contain 10 mg of CBD and 3 mg of melatonin in every serving to help you float off to dreamland. These gummies are specially-formulated with natural ingredients to help you get the rest you need when you need it.
What does full-spectrum hemp extract mean? It means that the extract features 80+ naturally occurring phytocannabinoids. Plus terpenes and flavonoids are in every sweet bite, along with nature’s favorite sleep aid, melatonin.
The premium plant-powered hemp extract gummies help maintain:
- Contains Melatonin – 3 mg per serving.
- Regular sleep cycles
- A better and more sound sleep
About this brand
Direct CBD Online
Direct CBD Online was created to provide the highest quality CBD products and accessories directly to your doorstep.
We want to provide our customers with the highest quality CBD products available. And we want the process to be simple, too: quick and easy payment, the quickest delivery possible, and of course, a fair price.
