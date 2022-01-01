Infused with naturally-derived vanilla and coffee flavors as well as their high-quality hemp extract, Lazarus Naturals French Vanilla Mocha High Potency Tincture provides all the benefits of a full spectrum CBD oil with an amazing taste. Their CBD tinctures are carefully extracted and formulated in-house to bring you a high-quality product at an affordable price. Lazarus Naturals tinctures are derived from industrial hemp, which we source from domestic farms. They use kosher ethanol to extract their CBD oil from the plant material, which is then blended with fractionated coconut oil. Lazarus Naturals CBD tinctures are whole-plant extracts and contain a full spectrum of naturally occurring cannabinoids and terpenes. Every batch of CBD tinctures is third-party tested for pesticides, heavy metals and potency. From plant to bottle, Lazarus Naturals offer a product that is natural, consistent and potent. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD’s benefits, and what serving size is right for you.