Martha Stewart CBD Gummies – Berry Medley 10mg offers the delicious gourmet flavors of raspberry, huckleberry, and black raspberry — developed by Martha herself! You’re sure to enjoy this blend, featuring an exquisite texture and the purest, safest CBD isolate. CBD wellness has never been this inviting, and has certainly never tasted this great!



- 10 mg of CBD isolate per gummy (300 mg per 30-gummy bottle)

- A delicious way to help make wellness an easier choice, every day

- Pure, safe CBD isolate made in the USA with 100% natural hemp



Best Features & Benefits



Curious about what makes these gummies stand out from the rest? Here are the best features and benefits:



- Flavor: Martha Stewart CBD Wellness Gummies are some of the best-tasting CBD gummies out there, making them a great addition to any wellness routine.

- Reliability: Every gummy contains the exact same dose for consistent and repeatable dosages.

- Quality & Consistency: 99% pure CBD isolate with no psychoactive effect is rigorously tested each step of the way for heavy metals, pesticides, solvents, and other toxins.

- Made by Experts: Scientifically formulated from pioneers in clinical CBD science and Martha Stewart partnership for approval on format and design. Canopy Growth is a leader in cannabinoid research, bringing science to the consumer.

- Purity & Traceability: 100% U.S. grown hemp with clean formulations free from parabens, sulfates, glycols, fragrances, gluten, soy, or artificial colors.