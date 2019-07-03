Ice Cream Cake effects
Reported by real people like you
636 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Dirty Arm Farm
To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations.
Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!
Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!