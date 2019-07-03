Loading…
Ice Cream Cake Hater Tears 1g

by Dirty Arm Farm
IndicaTHC 21%CBD
Ice Cream Cake effects

636 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
64% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
44% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
36% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
5% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxiety
18% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
17% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
14% of people say it helps with pain
About this brand

Logo for the brand Dirty Arm Farm
Dirty Arm Farm
To authentically provide the highest quality flower, extracts, and edibles to all that will receive them and maintain integrity as a farm business to practice good care for the earth and future generations.
Innovation, Quality, Culture- We just keep growing!