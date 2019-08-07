Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Dirty Arm Farm

Dirty Arm Farm

Lemon Tree Cartridge 1g

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 19%CBD

Lemon Tree effects

Reported by real people like you
100 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
55% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
54% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
38% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
10% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Anxious
2% of people report feeling anxious
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
18% of people say it helps with depression
Stress
18% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!