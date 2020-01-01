 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Discover CBD
Discover CBD Cover Photo

Discover CBD

Helping EVERYONE discover the natural benefits of CBD

Discover CBD - 4 Locations in Colorado
Discover CBD - 4 Locations in Colorado
1490 S. Sheridan Blvd Location in Denver, CO.
1490 S. Sheridan Blvd Location in Denver, CO.
Active CBD oil - CBD grown, extracted and manufactured in Colorado. CDPHE certified.
Active CBD oil - CBD grown, extracted and manufactured in Colorado. CDPHE certified.
Active CBD oil Gummies: Comes in 10ct and 25ct.
Active CBD oil Gummies: Comes in 10ct and 25ct.
We carry pure CBD oils with and without trace amounts of THC!
We carry pure CBD oils with and without trace amounts of THC!

About Discover CBD

DiscoverCBD.com has its home base in beautiful Colorado Springs (and now in Denver as well), surrounded by lush mountains and an incredible connection with nature. The company was started by three individuals that have long known the health benefits of CBD. Each of the founders brings a unique and knowledgeable skill set to the ranks at DiscoverCBD.com: A Medical Doctor with training in Nutrition and Family Medicine An experienced marijuana and hemp Horticulturist of CBD strains and maker of CBD products A Business Professional intimately in touch with the natural and medicinal supplement industry All three saw the need for CBD and hemp related products but were never able to introduce the benefits of CBD to the general population through the medical marijuana platform, due to strict regulations surrounding the medical marijuana industry. When it became obvious there was an immense need, as shown by the multitudes of entire families that were uprooting themselves to come to Colorado just for CBD products, the vision for DiscoverCBD was formed. With the introduction of Industrial hemp-derived CBD products, they can finally bring the health benefits of CBD to the masses! We ship to all 50 states and have several retail locations. Wholesale Available.