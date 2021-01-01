Loading…
Logo for the brand Discreetly Baked

Discreetly Baked

300mg CBD Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked

About this product

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with pharmaceutical grade CBD Isolate which comes from 100% European Certified Organic farms. This product does not contain THC.

This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
