CHARLOTTE'S WEB - 250mg:250mg THC:CBD Fully Disposable Vaporizer Pen by Discreetly Baked
Strain rating:
SativaTHC 1%CBD 13%
About this product
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with Anhydrous Crystalline* Isolate that is pure and natural. Our preference is a derivative of 100% organic coconut oil labeled a multi-chain triglyceride.
*Anhydrous Crystalline Isolate, formulated with European Certified Organic Hemp (Eco Cert) that is cultivated to the highest standards.
We’re proud to offer the highest quality CBD–from seed to finished product. We are committed to sustainable agriculture, sourcing our hemp Anhydrous only from non-GMO crops grown without pesticides, herbicides, or insecticides.
This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
Charlotte's Web effects
Reported by real people like you
189 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
53% of people report feeling relaxed
Uplifted
41% of people report feeling uplifted
Focused
34% of people report feeling focused
Dry mouth
13% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
10% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
8% of people report feeling dizzy
Pain
38% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
34% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
34% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!