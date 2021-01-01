Loading…
Logo for the brand Discreetly Baked

Discreetly Baked

NATURAL KEY LIME - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked

About this product

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate.

This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!