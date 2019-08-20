Discreetly Baked
PINEAPPLE EXPRESS - 250mg THC Fully Disposable Vaporizer Pen by Discreetly Baked
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 18%CBD —
About this product
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate.
This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
Pineapple Express effects
Reported by real people like you
2,735 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
46% of people report feeling uplifted
Energetic
38% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
12% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
5% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
28% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
24% of people say it helps with depression
Anxiety
21% of people say it helps with anxiety
