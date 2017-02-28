Loading…
Logo for the brand Discreetly Baked

Discreetly Baked

STRAWBERRY DIESEL - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked

Strain rating:
HybridTHC 16%CBD
About this product

Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate.

This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.

Strawberry Diesel effects

Reported by real people like you
241 people told us about effects:
Happy
62% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
50% of people report feeling uplifted
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
36% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
16% of people report feeling dry eyes
Paranoid
9% of people report feeling paranoid
Stress
36% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
28% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
27% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!