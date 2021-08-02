Discreetly Baked
TRAINWRECK - 450mg THC Vaporizer Cartridge by Discreetly Baked
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 17%CBD —
About this product
Discreetly Baked creates their own in-house blends starting with 100% pure CO2 oil which comes from BC grown craft small batch cannabis farms. The solventless CO2 oil then goes through a quadruple pass distillation process to produce an extraordinarily pure distillate.
This product contains no alcohol, no butane, no propylene glycol, no glycerins, and no artificial additive.
Trainwreck effects
Reported by real people like you
2,171 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Euphoric
54% of people report feeling euphoric
Happy
49% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Dry mouth
30% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
19% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
10% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
Pain
25% of people say it helps with pain
