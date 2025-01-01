About this product
🔥 12" Zig-Zag Beaker Bong – A Unique Twist on a Classic Design
Elevating the classic beaker bong design, this 12" water pipe introduces a captivating twist ✨. The zig-zag construction not only provides a visually striking experience but also enhances the stability of the generously sized neck 🎯.
✔️ Thick glass horns along the neck serve a dual purpose, adding a unique aesthetic element 🎨 while functioning as handles, making it perfect for group smoking sessions 🔥.
🌿 Thoughtfully Designed for Maximum Enjoyment
✔️ Bowl with a Pinch Handle for added convenience 🏆.
✔️ Grommet-Style Joint with a 2" slide and a standard downstem, ensuring straightforward use 🔄.
✔️ Deep Funnel Bowl – Perfect for packing substantial amounts of dry herbs and tobacco 💨.
📏 Sturdy & Stable Base
✔️ 3" Diameter Flat Base – Enhances stability during use 🏗️.
With its distinctive appearance, reasonable price point, and straightforward functionality, this water bong is sure to become the centerpiece of your glass collection, offering a unique and enjoyable smoking experience 💨🔥.
12" Zig-Zag Beaker Bong
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
