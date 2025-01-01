About this product
🎃 Halloween Exclusive Clear Beaker – Limited Edition
Unleash your spooky spirit 👻 with our Halloween Exclusive Clear Beaker, a limited edition smoking accessory designed to infuse a touch of Halloween magic into your smoking sessions 🎨💨.
This beaker is more than just a smoking tool – it’s a statement piece that captures the essence of the season 🍂🎃.
🌟 Key Features:
✔️ Color Sleeve 🎨 – Boasts a captivating color sleeve, showcasing vibrant Halloween-themed hues 🕷️🧡 that add an extra layer of excitement & intrigue to your smoking experience.
✔️ Ash Catcher & Octopus Bowl 🐙 – Included with the beaker are an ash catcher & an octopus bowl, providing an all-in-one solution for an enhanced smoking experience. The ash catcher keeps your beaker clean, while the octopus bowl adds a unique touch 🏆.
✔️ Downstem & Bowl 🌿 – Comes complete with a downstem & bowl, ensuring convenience & versatility. The 14mm female slide joint allows for easy attachment of your preferred accessories 🔄.
✔️ Optimal Smoke Diffusion 💨 – With a 5-inch downstem size, this beaker offers optimal smoke diffusion, resulting in smoother & cooler hits ❄️. Features 3 ice pinches, allowing you to add ice cubes for an icy-cool sensation 🧊.
✔️ Height & Stability 📏 – Standing at 18 inches tall, this beaker provides an elevated smoking experience. The 6-inch beaker base diameter ensures stability while providing ample room for water, enhancing filtration 🌊.
✔️ Special Decal 🎃 – Embrace the Halloween spirit with the special decal featured on this exclusive beaker, adding festive charm for Halloween enthusiasts & collectors 🕸️.
✔️ Handmade Touch ✋ – Due to the handmade nature of the product, actual measurements may vary slightly, adding a unique & individualized touch to each beaker 🎭.
18" Spooky Halloween Glass Beaker Bong Bundle
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
About this product
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
