About this product
🌌 The Swiss Sphere + UFO Mouthpiece
Featuring our two best pieces in one killer combination 🚀. The Swiss Sphere is one of the most eye-catching pieces in our collection, topped with the smooth-hitting UFO mouthpiece 🛸.
Together, they will take you to cloud 9 in no time ☁️💨. Oh, by the way, the base is great for dabs too 🔥.
✔️ We have a feeling you're going to have a lot of fun with this set 😉.
📏 Specs:
✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 🔍
✔️ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass 🏆
✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base 🛡️
✔️ Total Height: 18" (45cm) 📏
✔️ Total Volume: 14.4 fl oz (425ml) 💦
✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿
🔹 This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✅.
📦 Included:
✔️ 1 x Swiss UFO Base 🛸
✔️ 1 x UFO Mouthpiece 🏆
✔️ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice 🔄
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Plugs 🚰
✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿
✔️ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes 📦
💰 Total Value: $390 (if bought individually) 💵.
💦 Water Level Recommendations:
✔️ Fill each piece individually for easier handling & less risk of spills 🚫💦.
✔️ Base: Fill until it covers the sphere by 1/4 - 1/2" 📏.
✔️ Mouthpiece: Fill just enough to cover the last slit 🚰.
✔️ Too much water? If backlash occurs, pour some out until you reach the ideal level 🔄.
✔️ Adjust the water level according to personal preference 🎯.
🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:
✔️ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.
✔️ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✅.
✔️ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.
✔️ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.
Featuring our two best pieces in one killer combination 🚀. The Swiss Sphere is one of the most eye-catching pieces in our collection, topped with the smooth-hitting UFO mouthpiece 🛸.
Together, they will take you to cloud 9 in no time ☁️💨. Oh, by the way, the base is great for dabs too 🔥.
✔️ We have a feeling you're going to have a lot of fun with this set 😉.
📏 Specs:
✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 🔍
✔️ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass 🏆
✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base 🛡️
✔️ Total Height: 18" (45cm) 📏
✔️ Total Volume: 14.4 fl oz (425ml) 💦
✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿
🔹 This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✅.
📦 Included:
✔️ 1 x Swiss UFO Base 🛸
✔️ 1 x UFO Mouthpiece 🏆
✔️ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice 🔄
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Plugs 🚰
✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿
✔️ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes 📦
💰 Total Value: $390 (if bought individually) 💵.
💦 Water Level Recommendations:
✔️ Fill each piece individually for easier handling & less risk of spills 🚫💦.
✔️ Base: Fill until it covers the sphere by 1/4 - 1/2" 📏.
✔️ Mouthpiece: Fill just enough to cover the last slit 🚰.
✔️ Too much water? If backlash occurs, pour some out until you reach the ideal level 🔄.
✔️ Adjust the water level according to personal preference 🎯.
🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:
✔️ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.
✔️ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✅.
✔️ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.
✔️ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.
18" Swiss UFO Bong
DiscreetsmokerBongs & Waterpipes
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌌 The Swiss Sphere + UFO Mouthpiece
Featuring our two best pieces in one killer combination 🚀. The Swiss Sphere is one of the most eye-catching pieces in our collection, topped with the smooth-hitting UFO mouthpiece 🛸.
Together, they will take you to cloud 9 in no time ☁️💨. Oh, by the way, the base is great for dabs too 🔥.
✔️ We have a feeling you're going to have a lot of fun with this set 😉.
📏 Specs:
✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 🔍
✔️ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass 🏆
✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base 🛡️
✔️ Total Height: 18" (45cm) 📏
✔️ Total Volume: 14.4 fl oz (425ml) 💦
✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿
🔹 This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✅.
📦 Included:
✔️ 1 x Swiss UFO Base 🛸
✔️ 1 x UFO Mouthpiece 🏆
✔️ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice 🔄
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Plugs 🚰
✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿
✔️ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes 📦
💰 Total Value: $390 (if bought individually) 💵.
💦 Water Level Recommendations:
✔️ Fill each piece individually for easier handling & less risk of spills 🚫💦.
✔️ Base: Fill until it covers the sphere by 1/4 - 1/2" 📏.
✔️ Mouthpiece: Fill just enough to cover the last slit 🚰.
✔️ Too much water? If backlash occurs, pour some out until you reach the ideal level 🔄.
✔️ Adjust the water level according to personal preference 🎯.
🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:
✔️ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.
✔️ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✅.
✔️ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.
✔️ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.
Featuring our two best pieces in one killer combination 🚀. The Swiss Sphere is one of the most eye-catching pieces in our collection, topped with the smooth-hitting UFO mouthpiece 🛸.
Together, they will take you to cloud 9 in no time ☁️💨. Oh, by the way, the base is great for dabs too 🔥.
✔️ We have a feeling you're going to have a lot of fun with this set 😉.
📏 Specs:
✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 🔍
✔️ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass 🏆
✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base 🛡️
✔️ Total Height: 18" (45cm) 📏
✔️ Total Volume: 14.4 fl oz (425ml) 💦
✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿
🔹 This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✅.
📦 Included:
✔️ 1 x Swiss UFO Base 🛸
✔️ 1 x UFO Mouthpiece 🏆
✔️ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice 🔄
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼
✔️ 2 x Cleaning Plugs 🚰
✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿
✔️ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes 📦
💰 Total Value: $390 (if bought individually) 💵.
💦 Water Level Recommendations:
✔️ Fill each piece individually for easier handling & less risk of spills 🚫💦.
✔️ Base: Fill until it covers the sphere by 1/4 - 1/2" 📏.
✔️ Mouthpiece: Fill just enough to cover the last slit 🚰.
✔️ Too much water? If backlash occurs, pour some out until you reach the ideal level 🔄.
✔️ Adjust the water level according to personal preference 🎯.
🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:
✔️ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.
✔️ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✅.
✔️ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.
✔️ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item