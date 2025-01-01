🌌 The Swiss Sphere + UFO Mouthpiece

Featuring our two best pieces in one killer combination 🚀. The Swiss Sphere is one of the most eye-catching pieces in our collection, topped with the smooth-hitting UFO mouthpiece 🛸.



Together, they will take you to cloud 9 in no time ☁️💨. Oh, by the way, the base is great for dabs too 🔥.



✔️ We have a feeling you're going to have a lot of fun with this set 😉.



📏 Specs:

✔️ Glass Thickness: 5mm 🔍

✔️ Material: Laboratory Grade Borosilicate Glass 🏆

✔️ Base Thickness: Reinforced 20mm Thick Base 🛡️

✔️ Total Height: 18" (45cm) 📏

✔️ Total Volume: 14.4 fl oz (425ml) 💦

✔️ Bowl Size: 14mm 🌿



🔹 This product is made from high-quality, non-porous borosilicate glass that will not absorb odors or chemical residues ✅.



📦 Included:

✔️ 1 x Swiss UFO Base 🛸

✔️ 1 x UFO Mouthpiece 🏆

✔️ 1 x Connector Ring of your choice 🔄

✔️ 2 x Cleaning Caps 🧼

✔️ 2 x Cleaning Plugs 🚰

✔️ 1 x Leaf Bowl 🌿

✔️ 3 x Custom Cut Foam Boxes 📦



💰 Total Value: $390 (if bought individually) 💵.



💦 Water Level Recommendations:

✔️ Fill each piece individually for easier handling & less risk of spills 🚫💦.

✔️ Base: Fill until it covers the sphere by 1/4 - 1/2" 📏.

✔️ Mouthpiece: Fill just enough to cover the last slit 🚰.

✔️ Too much water? If backlash occurs, pour some out until you reach the ideal level 🔄.

✔️ Adjust the water level according to personal preference 🎯.



🌍 Eco-Friendly Commitment:

✔️ By purchasing this product, you will help plant 2 trees 🌳🌳.

✔️ Trees planted by Onetreeplanted.org ✅.

✔️ All shipping is Carbon Neutral ♻️.

✔️ All packaging is made from recycled materials & is recyclable 🌱.

