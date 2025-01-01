🌿 OG Kush – Whimsical, Playful & Functional

Dive headfirst into the wonderfully whimsical world of Wido, brought to you by Famous Brandz 🎨✨.



This anime-inspired series pairs popular strains with playful personalities and props 🎭. You’ll have a hard time picking just one, so collect them all! 🎯🔥



🔥 Stunning Matte Grinders – Designed for Effortless Grinding

✔️ Spaciously sized at 2.2”/55mm 📏 – Holds lots of flower inside 🌿.

✔️ Ergonomic comfort grips ✋ – Twist and turn to your heart’s delight!

✔️ Crafted from durable aluminum 🔩 – Strong & built to last.

✔️ Tantalizing sharp teeth 🦷 – Tear & fluff your herb with ease.

✔️ Fine mesh screen 🔄 – Filters potent bits to the bottom layer for later use.

✔️ Keep your crystals ✨ – Store for a rainy day or use them now! 🌧️🔥



🎨 Unique Anime-Inspired Aesthetic

✔️ Adorned with exciting images of comic-ally cute characters 🤩.

✔️ Each grinder has its own personality & manga-style manpu 📖.

✔️ OG Kush in Brilliant Black 🖤 – Laid-back, focused & fly 😎.



📏 Specs:

✔️ 2.2”/55mm Size 📐

✔️ Aluminum Material 🏆

✔️ Ergonomic Comfort Grips ✋

✔️ Sharp Teeth for Precision Grinding ⚙️

✔️ Fine Mesh Screen for Kief Collection ✨

✔️ Vibrant Colors & Unique Designs 🎨

read more