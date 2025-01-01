About this product
🌿 OG Kush – Whimsical, Playful & Functional
Dive headfirst into the wonderfully whimsical world of Wido, brought to you by Famous Brandz 🎨✨.
This anime-inspired series pairs popular strains with playful personalities and props 🎭. You’ll have a hard time picking just one, so collect them all! 🎯🔥
🔥 Stunning Matte Grinders – Designed for Effortless Grinding
✔️ Spaciously sized at 2.2”/55mm 📏 – Holds lots of flower inside 🌿.
✔️ Ergonomic comfort grips ✋ – Twist and turn to your heart’s delight!
✔️ Crafted from durable aluminum 🔩 – Strong & built to last.
✔️ Tantalizing sharp teeth 🦷 – Tear & fluff your herb with ease.
✔️ Fine mesh screen 🔄 – Filters potent bits to the bottom layer for later use.
✔️ Keep your crystals ✨ – Store for a rainy day or use them now! 🌧️🔥
🎨 Unique Anime-Inspired Aesthetic
✔️ Adorned with exciting images of comic-ally cute characters 🤩.
✔️ Each grinder has its own personality & manga-style manpu 📖.
✔️ OG Kush in Brilliant Black 🖤 – Laid-back, focused & fly 😎.
📏 Specs:
✔️ 2.2”/55mm Size 📐
✔️ Aluminum Material 🏆
✔️ Ergonomic Comfort Grips ✋
✔️ Sharp Teeth for Precision Grinding ⚙️
✔️ Fine Mesh Screen for Kief Collection ✨
✔️ Vibrant Colors & Unique Designs 🎨
Dive headfirst into the wonderfully whimsical world of Wido, brought to you by Famous Brandz 🎨✨.
This anime-inspired series pairs popular strains with playful personalities and props 🎭. You’ll have a hard time picking just one, so collect them all! 🎯🔥
🔥 Stunning Matte Grinders – Designed for Effortless Grinding
✔️ Spaciously sized at 2.2”/55mm 📏 – Holds lots of flower inside 🌿.
✔️ Ergonomic comfort grips ✋ – Twist and turn to your heart’s delight!
✔️ Crafted from durable aluminum 🔩 – Strong & built to last.
✔️ Tantalizing sharp teeth 🦷 – Tear & fluff your herb with ease.
✔️ Fine mesh screen 🔄 – Filters potent bits to the bottom layer for later use.
✔️ Keep your crystals ✨ – Store for a rainy day or use them now! 🌧️🔥
🎨 Unique Anime-Inspired Aesthetic
✔️ Adorned with exciting images of comic-ally cute characters 🤩.
✔️ Each grinder has its own personality & manga-style manpu 📖.
✔️ OG Kush in Brilliant Black 🖤 – Laid-back, focused & fly 😎.
📏 Specs:
✔️ 2.2”/55mm Size 📐
✔️ Aluminum Material 🏆
✔️ Ergonomic Comfort Grips ✋
✔️ Sharp Teeth for Precision Grinding ⚙️
✔️ Fine Mesh Screen for Kief Collection ✨
✔️ Vibrant Colors & Unique Designs 🎨
55mm OG Kush 3 Stage Grinder - Black
DiscreetsmokerWeed grinders
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
🌿 OG Kush – Whimsical, Playful & Functional
Dive headfirst into the wonderfully whimsical world of Wido, brought to you by Famous Brandz 🎨✨.
This anime-inspired series pairs popular strains with playful personalities and props 🎭. You’ll have a hard time picking just one, so collect them all! 🎯🔥
🔥 Stunning Matte Grinders – Designed for Effortless Grinding
✔️ Spaciously sized at 2.2”/55mm 📏 – Holds lots of flower inside 🌿.
✔️ Ergonomic comfort grips ✋ – Twist and turn to your heart’s delight!
✔️ Crafted from durable aluminum 🔩 – Strong & built to last.
✔️ Tantalizing sharp teeth 🦷 – Tear & fluff your herb with ease.
✔️ Fine mesh screen 🔄 – Filters potent bits to the bottom layer for later use.
✔️ Keep your crystals ✨ – Store for a rainy day or use them now! 🌧️🔥
🎨 Unique Anime-Inspired Aesthetic
✔️ Adorned with exciting images of comic-ally cute characters 🤩.
✔️ Each grinder has its own personality & manga-style manpu 📖.
✔️ OG Kush in Brilliant Black 🖤 – Laid-back, focused & fly 😎.
📏 Specs:
✔️ 2.2”/55mm Size 📐
✔️ Aluminum Material 🏆
✔️ Ergonomic Comfort Grips ✋
✔️ Sharp Teeth for Precision Grinding ⚙️
✔️ Fine Mesh Screen for Kief Collection ✨
✔️ Vibrant Colors & Unique Designs 🎨
Dive headfirst into the wonderfully whimsical world of Wido, brought to you by Famous Brandz 🎨✨.
This anime-inspired series pairs popular strains with playful personalities and props 🎭. You’ll have a hard time picking just one, so collect them all! 🎯🔥
🔥 Stunning Matte Grinders – Designed for Effortless Grinding
✔️ Spaciously sized at 2.2”/55mm 📏 – Holds lots of flower inside 🌿.
✔️ Ergonomic comfort grips ✋ – Twist and turn to your heart’s delight!
✔️ Crafted from durable aluminum 🔩 – Strong & built to last.
✔️ Tantalizing sharp teeth 🦷 – Tear & fluff your herb with ease.
✔️ Fine mesh screen 🔄 – Filters potent bits to the bottom layer for later use.
✔️ Keep your crystals ✨ – Store for a rainy day or use them now! 🌧️🔥
🎨 Unique Anime-Inspired Aesthetic
✔️ Adorned with exciting images of comic-ally cute characters 🤩.
✔️ Each grinder has its own personality & manga-style manpu 📖.
✔️ OG Kush in Brilliant Black 🖤 – Laid-back, focused & fly 😎.
📏 Specs:
✔️ 2.2”/55mm Size 📐
✔️ Aluminum Material 🏆
✔️ Ergonomic Comfort Grips ✋
✔️ Sharp Teeth for Precision Grinding ⚙️
✔️ Fine Mesh Screen for Kief Collection ✨
✔️ Vibrant Colors & Unique Designs 🎨
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item