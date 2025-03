🍍 Pineapple Express – Whimsical, Playful & Functional

Dive headfirst into the wonderfully whimsical world of Wido 🌎✨, brought to you by Famous Brandz 🎨.



This anime-inspired series pairs popular strains with playful personalities and props 🎭. You’ll have a hard time picking just one, so collect them all! 🎯πŸ”₯



🌟 Stunning Matte Grinders – Made for Effortless Grinding

βœ”οΈ Spaciously sized at 2.2”/55mm πŸ“ – Fits lots of flower inside 🌿.

βœ”οΈ Ergonomic comfort grips βœ‹ – Twist and turn to your heart’s delight!

βœ”οΈ Crafted from durable aluminum πŸ”© – Strong & reliable for long-term use.

βœ”οΈ Tantalizing sharp teeth 🦷 – Tear & fluff your herb with ease.

βœ”οΈ Fine mesh screen πŸ”„ – Filters potent bits to the bottom layer for later use.

βœ”οΈ Keep your crystals ✨ – Store for a rainy day or use them now! 🌧️πŸ”₯



🎨 Fun, Anime-Inspired Aesthetic

βœ”οΈ Adorned with exciting images of comic-ally cute characters 🀩.

βœ”οΈ Each grinder has its own personality & manga-style manpu πŸ“–.

βœ”οΈ Pineapple Express in Amazing Aqua 🌊 – Care-free, spontaneous & funny 🎭.



πŸ“ Specs:

βœ”οΈ 2.2”/55mm Size πŸ“

βœ”οΈ Aluminum Material πŸ†

βœ”οΈ Ergonomic Comfort Grips βœ‹

βœ”οΈ Sharp Teeth for Precision Grinding βš™οΈ

βœ”οΈ Fine Mesh Screen for Kief Collection ✨

βœ”οΈ Vibrant Colors & Unique Designs 🎨

