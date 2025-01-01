About this product
🔥 Angus Enhanced Portable Vaporizer - Ultimate Performance & Innovation 🔥
💥 NEW ITEM BONUS OFFER – Receive 2 FREE 18650 Batteries with purchase! (Direct store purchases only)
Elevate your herb vaporizing experience with Angus Enhanced – a next-generation portable vaporizer powered by a 100W halogen bulb and ruby ball heat retention system. Designed for connoisseurs, this device delivers pure, flavorful, and dense vapor with precise temperature control and an advanced cooling system.
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔ 100W Halogen Bulb Heating – Provides a clean, powerful heat source for pure vapor production.
✔ Ruby Ball Heat Retention – Ensures even heat distribution for consistent performance.
✔ Adjustable Airflow – Customize airflow resistance from the bottom for personalized sessions.
✔ Side-Load Battery System – Easy access for quick battery replacement.
✔ 5 Precise Temperature Settings:
🌡️ 180°C (356°F)
🌡️ 190°C (375°F)
🌡️ 200°C (395°F)
🌡️ 210°C (410°F)
🌡️ 220°C (428°F)
✔ Upgradable Temperature Settings – Customize via program update tool (currently in testing).
✔ Adjustable Screen Filter – Position the filter within the glass stem for enhanced cooling with glass balls.
✔ Premium Glass Stem & Bubbler – Includes multiple stem lengths + a bubbler for ultra-smooth hits.
✔ USB-C Charging – Fast & convenient charging to keep you ready to vape anytime.
📦 What’s in the Box?
✅ 1x Angus Enhanced Device
✅ 3x Different Length Glass Stems
✅ 1x Loading Funnel
✅ 1x Glass Water Pipe Adapter
✅ 5x Filter Screens
✅ 2x Silicone O-Rings
✅ 1x Side Bubbler
✅ 1x Carry Case
✅ 1x User Manual Card
✅ 1x USB-C Cable
🔥 Why Choose Angus Enhanced?
✔ Pure & Clean Vapor – Halogen heating eliminates combustion for smooth, flavorful draws.
✔ Innovative Heat Retention – Ruby balls retain heat for consistent vaporization & efficiency.
✔ Customizable Experience – Adjust airflow, update temp settings, and swap stems for perfect sessions.
✔ Easy to Maintain – Removable glass parts & simple cleaning process.
✔ Perfect for Home & On-the-Go – Compact yet powerful, with premium materials for durability.
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
