πŸ”₯ Angus Enhanced Portable Vaporizer - Ultimate Performance & Innovation πŸ”₯

πŸ’₯ NEW ITEM BONUS OFFER – Receive 2 FREE 18650 Batteries with purchase! (Direct store purchases only)



Elevate your herb vaporizing experience with Angus Enhanced – a next-generation portable vaporizer powered by a 100W halogen bulb and ruby ball heat retention system. Designed for connoisseurs, this device delivers pure, flavorful, and dense vapor with precise temperature control and an advanced cooling system.



πŸš€ Key Features & Benefits

βœ” 100W Halogen Bulb Heating – Provides a clean, powerful heat source for pure vapor production.

βœ” Ruby Ball Heat Retention – Ensures even heat distribution for consistent performance.

βœ” Adjustable Airflow – Customize airflow resistance from the bottom for personalized sessions.

βœ” Side-Load Battery System – Easy access for quick battery replacement.

βœ” 5 Precise Temperature Settings:



🌑️ 180°C (356°F)

🌑️ 190°C (375°F)

🌑️ 200°C (395°F)

🌑️ 210°C (410°F)

🌑️ 220°C (428°F)

βœ” Upgradable Temperature Settings – Customize via program update tool (currently in testing).

βœ” Adjustable Screen Filter – Position the filter within the glass stem for enhanced cooling with glass balls.

βœ” Premium Glass Stem & Bubbler – Includes multiple stem lengths + a bubbler for ultra-smooth hits.

βœ” USB-C Charging – Fast & convenient charging to keep you ready to vape anytime.

πŸ“¦ What’s in the Box?

✠1x Angus Enhanced Device

✠3x Different Length Glass Stems

✠1x Loading Funnel

✠1x Glass Water Pipe Adapter

✠5x Filter Screens

✠2x Silicone O-Rings

✠1x Side Bubbler

✠1x Carry Case

✠1x User Manual Card

✠1x USB-C Cable



πŸ”₯ Why Choose Angus Enhanced?

βœ” Pure & Clean Vapor – Halogen heating eliminates combustion for smooth, flavorful draws.

βœ” Innovative Heat Retention – Ruby balls retain heat for consistent vaporization & efficiency.

βœ” Customizable Experience – Adjust airflow, update temp settings, and swap stems for perfect sessions.

βœ” Easy to Maintain – Removable glass parts & simple cleaning process.

βœ” Perfect for Home & On-the-Go – Compact yet powerful, with premium materials for durability.

