🔥 Angus Enhanced Portable Vaporizer - Ultimate Performance & Innovation 🔥

💥 NEW ITEM BONUS OFFER – Receive 2 FREE 18650 Batteries with purchase! (Direct store purchases only)



Elevate your herb vaporizing experience with Angus Enhanced – a next-generation portable vaporizer powered by a 100W halogen bulb and ruby ball heat retention system. Designed for connoisseurs, this device delivers pure, flavorful, and dense vapor with precise temperature control and an advanced cooling system.



🚀 Key Features & Benefits

✔ 100W Halogen Bulb Heating – Provides a clean, powerful heat source for pure vapor production.

✔ Ruby Ball Heat Retention – Ensures even heat distribution for consistent performance.

✔ Adjustable Airflow – Customize airflow resistance from the bottom for personalized sessions.

✔ Side-Load Battery System – Easy access for quick battery replacement.

✔ 5 Precise Temperature Settings:



🌡️ 180°C (356°F)

🌡️ 190°C (375°F)

🌡️ 200°C (395°F)

🌡️ 210°C (410°F)

🌡️ 220°C (428°F)

✔ Upgradable Temperature Settings – Customize via program update tool (currently in testing).

✔ Adjustable Screen Filter – Position the filter within the glass stem for enhanced cooling with glass balls.

✔ Premium Glass Stem & Bubbler – Includes multiple stem lengths + a bubbler for ultra-smooth hits.

✔ USB-C Charging – Fast & convenient charging to keep you ready to vape anytime.

📦 What’s in the Box?

✅ 1x Angus Enhanced Device

✅ 3x Different Length Glass Stems

✅ 1x Loading Funnel

✅ 1x Glass Water Pipe Adapter

✅ 5x Filter Screens

✅ 2x Silicone O-Rings

✅ 1x Side Bubbler

✅ 1x Carry Case

✅ 1x User Manual Card

✅ 1x USB-C Cable



🔥 Why Choose Angus Enhanced?

✔ Pure & Clean Vapor – Halogen heating eliminates combustion for smooth, flavorful draws.

✔ Innovative Heat Retention – Ruby balls retain heat for consistent vaporization & efficiency.

✔ Customizable Experience – Adjust airflow, update temp settings, and swap stems for perfect sessions.

✔ Easy to Maintain – Removable glass parts & simple cleaning process.

✔ Perfect for Home & On-the-Go – Compact yet powerful, with premium materials for durability.

