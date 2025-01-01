Arizer Extreme Q Dry Herb Desktop Vaporizer – The Ultimate Vapor Experience 🌬️🔥

Step into a world of unparalleled vaporizing indulgence with the Arizer Extreme Q. This sophisticated desktop vaporizer combines premium convection heating, precise temperature control, and advanced airflow systems to deliver pure, dense, and flavorful vapor every time. Whether you're using balloons or a whip, the Extreme Q offers versatility and convenience that make it a must-have for any vapor enthusiast.



🌟 Key Features & Benefits

✔️ Convection Heating & Ceramic Element – Delivers pure, clean, and flavorful vapor.

✔️ Triple-Heat System – Efficient heating for dense clouds and smooth hits.

✔️ 3-Speed Fan for Balloon System – Customize your vapor density & experience.

✔️ Precise Digital Temperature Control – Set your perfect heat for optimized vaporization.

✔️ Convenient Remote Control – Adjust heat & fan speed effortlessly from a distance.

✔️ Versatile Usage – Compatible with dry herb & aromatherapy blends.

✔️ Dual Inhalation Methods – Choose balloon filling or silicone whip for personalized sessions.

✔️ Effortless Cleaning & Maintenance – Designed for long-lasting performance.



📦 What’s in the Box?

✔️ 1 x Arizer Extreme Q Vaporizer | Latest Model

✔️ 1 x Extreme Q Power Adapter/Power Supply

✔️ 2 x Glass Whip Mouthpieces

✔️ 2 x Glass Cyclone Bowls

✔️ 1 x Glass Potpourri/Aromatherapy Dish

✔️ 1 x Glass Stirring Tool

✔️ 1 x Extreme Q 3’ Whip (Silicone)

✔️ 1 x Glass Elbow Adapter

✔️ 1 x All-Glass Mini Whip

✔️ 2 x Balloon Bags with Frosted Glass Mouthpieces

✔️ 1 x Spare Flat Stainless Steel Screen

✔️ 1 x Spare Dome Screen

✔️ 1 x Sample Aromatic Botanicals Blend

✔️ 1 x Remote Control

✔️ 1 x Owner’s Manual



📏 Technical Specifications

📌 Heating Element: Advanced Ceramic Convection System

📌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V Compatible

📌 Temperature Control: Digital Precision Settings

📌 Heat-Up Time: 2 Minutes for Quick Start

📌 Fan Settings: 3-Speed Adjustable Fan

📌 Dimensions: 6” H x 6” W x 7.5” D

📌 Inhalation Methods: Whip & Balloon Options

