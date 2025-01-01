About this product
Arizer Solo II - Carbon Black | Elevate Your Vaping Experience 🔥
Experience smooth, flavorful, and ultra-efficient dry herb vaping with the Arizer Solo II in Carbon Black. Designed for powerful performance, extended battery life, and precise temperature control, this portable vaporizer ensures a premium vaping experience like never before!
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Rapid Heating Technology – Heats up in seconds, so you can enjoy your herbs faster!
✔️ Long-Lasting Battery Life – Up to 3 hours of continuous use for extended sessions. 🔋
✔️ Use While Charging – Never wait for a recharge—vape while plugged in! 🔌
✔️ All-Glass Vapor Path – Preserves the purest flavors and enhances terpene profiles. 🍃
✔️ Precise Temperature Control – Fully adjustable from 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C). 🎛️
✔️ Portable & Durable – Compact and lightweight, built for on-the-go use. 🏞️
🎁 What’s Included?
✔️ Arizer Solo II Dry Herb Vaporizer
✔️ Power Adapter & Charger 🔌
✔️ 90mm & 110mm Borosilicate Glass Stem Aroma Tubes
✔️ Glass Aroma Dish 🏺
✔️ Solo II PVC Travel Tubes with Caps (90mm & 110mm)
✔️ Belt-Clip Carry Case 🎒
✔️ Silicone Stem Caps for Aroma Tubes
✔️ Stainless Steel Stirring Tool & Screens 🛠️
✔️ Sample of Aromatic Botanicals 🌿
✔️ Owner’s Manual 📖
🛠️ Technical Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 4.5" (H) x 1.75" (W)
⚖️ Weight: 7.4 oz (210g)
🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C)
🔋 Battery: 3-hour runtime per full charge
🔌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V
💎 Material: Borosilicate glass vapor path for pure, smooth hits
✅ Warranty: 2 years on device, 1 year on battery
Experience smooth, flavorful, and ultra-efficient dry herb vaping with the Arizer Solo II in Carbon Black. Designed for powerful performance, extended battery life, and precise temperature control, this portable vaporizer ensures a premium vaping experience like never before!
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Rapid Heating Technology – Heats up in seconds, so you can enjoy your herbs faster!
✔️ Long-Lasting Battery Life – Up to 3 hours of continuous use for extended sessions. 🔋
✔️ Use While Charging – Never wait for a recharge—vape while plugged in! 🔌
✔️ All-Glass Vapor Path – Preserves the purest flavors and enhances terpene profiles. 🍃
✔️ Precise Temperature Control – Fully adjustable from 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C). 🎛️
✔️ Portable & Durable – Compact and lightweight, built for on-the-go use. 🏞️
🎁 What’s Included?
✔️ Arizer Solo II Dry Herb Vaporizer
✔️ Power Adapter & Charger 🔌
✔️ 90mm & 110mm Borosilicate Glass Stem Aroma Tubes
✔️ Glass Aroma Dish 🏺
✔️ Solo II PVC Travel Tubes with Caps (90mm & 110mm)
✔️ Belt-Clip Carry Case 🎒
✔️ Silicone Stem Caps for Aroma Tubes
✔️ Stainless Steel Stirring Tool & Screens 🛠️
✔️ Sample of Aromatic Botanicals 🌿
✔️ Owner’s Manual 📖
🛠️ Technical Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 4.5" (H) x 1.75" (W)
⚖️ Weight: 7.4 oz (210g)
🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C)
🔋 Battery: 3-hour runtime per full charge
🔌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V
💎 Material: Borosilicate glass vapor path for pure, smooth hits
✅ Warranty: 2 years on device, 1 year on battery
Arizer Solo II Dry Herb Vaporizer - Carbon Black
DiscreetsmokerPortable Vaporizers
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Arizer Solo II - Carbon Black | Elevate Your Vaping Experience 🔥
Experience smooth, flavorful, and ultra-efficient dry herb vaping with the Arizer Solo II in Carbon Black. Designed for powerful performance, extended battery life, and precise temperature control, this portable vaporizer ensures a premium vaping experience like never before!
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Rapid Heating Technology – Heats up in seconds, so you can enjoy your herbs faster!
✔️ Long-Lasting Battery Life – Up to 3 hours of continuous use for extended sessions. 🔋
✔️ Use While Charging – Never wait for a recharge—vape while plugged in! 🔌
✔️ All-Glass Vapor Path – Preserves the purest flavors and enhances terpene profiles. 🍃
✔️ Precise Temperature Control – Fully adjustable from 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C). 🎛️
✔️ Portable & Durable – Compact and lightweight, built for on-the-go use. 🏞️
🎁 What’s Included?
✔️ Arizer Solo II Dry Herb Vaporizer
✔️ Power Adapter & Charger 🔌
✔️ 90mm & 110mm Borosilicate Glass Stem Aroma Tubes
✔️ Glass Aroma Dish 🏺
✔️ Solo II PVC Travel Tubes with Caps (90mm & 110mm)
✔️ Belt-Clip Carry Case 🎒
✔️ Silicone Stem Caps for Aroma Tubes
✔️ Stainless Steel Stirring Tool & Screens 🛠️
✔️ Sample of Aromatic Botanicals 🌿
✔️ Owner’s Manual 📖
🛠️ Technical Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 4.5" (H) x 1.75" (W)
⚖️ Weight: 7.4 oz (210g)
🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C)
🔋 Battery: 3-hour runtime per full charge
🔌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V
💎 Material: Borosilicate glass vapor path for pure, smooth hits
✅ Warranty: 2 years on device, 1 year on battery
Experience smooth, flavorful, and ultra-efficient dry herb vaping with the Arizer Solo II in Carbon Black. Designed for powerful performance, extended battery life, and precise temperature control, this portable vaporizer ensures a premium vaping experience like never before!
🚀 Key Features & Benefits
✔️ Rapid Heating Technology – Heats up in seconds, so you can enjoy your herbs faster!
✔️ Long-Lasting Battery Life – Up to 3 hours of continuous use for extended sessions. 🔋
✔️ Use While Charging – Never wait for a recharge—vape while plugged in! 🔌
✔️ All-Glass Vapor Path – Preserves the purest flavors and enhances terpene profiles. 🍃
✔️ Precise Temperature Control – Fully adjustable from 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C). 🎛️
✔️ Portable & Durable – Compact and lightweight, built for on-the-go use. 🏞️
🎁 What’s Included?
✔️ Arizer Solo II Dry Herb Vaporizer
✔️ Power Adapter & Charger 🔌
✔️ 90mm & 110mm Borosilicate Glass Stem Aroma Tubes
✔️ Glass Aroma Dish 🏺
✔️ Solo II PVC Travel Tubes with Caps (90mm & 110mm)
✔️ Belt-Clip Carry Case 🎒
✔️ Silicone Stem Caps for Aroma Tubes
✔️ Stainless Steel Stirring Tool & Screens 🛠️
✔️ Sample of Aromatic Botanicals 🌿
✔️ Owner’s Manual 📖
🛠️ Technical Specifications
📏 Dimensions: 4.5" (H) x 1.75" (W)
⚖️ Weight: 7.4 oz (210g)
🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F - 428°F (50°C - 220°C)
🔋 Battery: 3-hour runtime per full charge
🔌 Power Supply: 100 - 240V
💎 Material: Borosilicate glass vapor path for pure, smooth hits
✅ Warranty: 2 years on device, 1 year on battery
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item