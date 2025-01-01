🔥 Arizer Solo II MAX | Advanced Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer

Experience the ultimate vaping technology with the Arizer Solo II MAX! 🚀 This feature-packed portable vaporizer combines powerful ceramic heating, upgraded session customization, and modern design elements to bring you an unmatched dry herb vaping experience. 🌿💨



✨ Key Features:

✔️ Advanced Rapid Heating Ceramic Technology – Increased power for faster, more efficient heating ⚡.

✔️ Custom Session Settings – Personalize your vape sessions with enhanced control & flexibility 🎛️.

✔️ Automatic Display & Control Inversion – Effortlessly adjust settings with intuitive orientation adaptation 📲.

✔️ Dark Mode Functionality – Sleek, stylish, and easy on the eyes for nighttime use 🌙.

✔️ USB-C Fast Charging – Charge quickly and conveniently with modern USB-C technology 🔋.



📦 What's in the Box?

✅ 1 x Solo II MAX Vaporizer

✅ 1 x 110mm Glass Aroma Tube + Cap

✅ 1 x Frosted 14mm Water Pipe Adapter + Cap

✅ 2 x PVC Travel Tubes

✅ 1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool

✅ 1 x Pack of Stainless Steel Filter Screens

✅ 1 x USB-C to USB-A Charge Cable

✅ 1 x USB Charger

🔬 Technical Specifications:

🔋 Battery: Dual 18650 Batteries

📏 Height: 4.5 in / 11.4 cm

📏 Width: 1.75 in / 4.5 cm

📏 Depth (Top): 1.38 in / 3.5 cm

📏 Depth (Bottom): 1.19 in / 3.0 cm

⚖️ Weight: 7.51 oz / 213 g

🌡️ Temperature Range: 122°F / 50°C – 428°F / 220°C

🌿 Why Choose the Arizer Solo II MAX?

✅ Superior Flavor – Glass vapor path preserves the purest, most flavorful hits 🔥.

✅ Fast Heat-Up Time – No waiting around – enjoy your session quickly & efficiently ⚡.

✅ Long Battery Life – Dual 18650 batteries offer extended vaping sessions 🔋.

✅ Premium Build Quality – Designed for durability, portability, and top-tier performance 🏆.

