πŸ”₯ Arizer Solo II MAX | Advanced Portable Dry Herb Vaporizer

Experience the ultimate vaping technology with the Arizer Solo II MAX! πŸš€ This feature-packed portable vaporizer combines powerful ceramic heating, upgraded session customization, and modern design elements to bring you an unmatched dry herb vaping experience. πŸŒΏπŸ’¨



✨ Key Features:

βœ”οΈ Advanced Rapid Heating Ceramic Technology – Increased power for faster, more efficient heating ⚑.

βœ”οΈ Custom Session Settings – Personalize your vape sessions with enhanced control & flexibility πŸŽ›οΈ.

βœ”οΈ Automatic Display & Control Inversion – Effortlessly adjust settings with intuitive orientation adaptation πŸ“².

βœ”οΈ Dark Mode Functionality – Sleek, stylish, and easy on the eyes for nighttime use πŸŒ™.

βœ”οΈ USB-C Fast Charging – Charge quickly and conveniently with modern USB-C technology πŸ”‹.



πŸ“¦ What's in the Box?

✠1 x Solo II MAX Vaporizer

✠1 x 110mm Glass Aroma Tube + Cap

✠1 x Frosted 14mm Water Pipe Adapter + Cap

✠2 x PVC Travel Tubes

✠1 x Stainless Steel Stirring Tool

✠1 x Pack of Stainless Steel Filter Screens

✠1 x USB-C to USB-A Charge Cable

✠1 x USB Charger

πŸ”¬ Technical Specifications:

πŸ”‹ Battery: Dual 18650 Batteries

πŸ“ Height: 4.5 in / 11.4 cm

πŸ“ Width: 1.75 in / 4.5 cm

πŸ“ Depth (Top): 1.38 in / 3.5 cm

πŸ“ Depth (Bottom): 1.19 in / 3.0 cm

βš–οΈ Weight: 7.51 oz / 213 g

🌑️ Temperature Range: 122Β°F / 50Β°C – 428Β°F / 220Β°C

🌿 Why Choose the Arizer Solo II MAX?

✠Superior Flavor – Glass vapor path preserves the purest, most flavorful hits πŸ”₯.

✠Fast Heat-Up Time – No waiting around – enjoy your session quickly & efficiently ⚑.

✠Long Battery Life – Dual 18650 batteries offer extended vaping sessions πŸ”‹.

✠Premium Build Quality – Designed for durability, portability, and top-tier performance πŸ†.

