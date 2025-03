✨ Behold the dawn of a new era. 🌅

Stare in awe as her iridescence shines like a beacon of creativity. An electrical phenomenon characterized by her natural display of colors.



Lustrous and luxurious, the magnetism can be felt as you hold this vase.



Only seen at a high latitude, she's the perfect partner to take you out of this world. 🌌



She’s beautiful from every angle and comes with a custom purple bubble bowl, a purple rose flower poker, and a proud peacock feather that’s sure to draw admiring looks. 🪶💜



🎁 Included in your Aurora My Bud Vase®

🌈 Aurora Vase – H: 8 inches W: 5 inches

🔮 Aurora Custom Slide – 9 millimeters 4" Purple Bubble Bowl

🌿 Fixed Downstem

🌹 Purple Rose Flower Poker & 🦚 Peacock Feather

📜 My Bud Vase® tag & Certificate of Authenticity

