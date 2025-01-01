Big Red Dog Glass Dab Rig – 4" / 14mm Female 🐾🔥

Bring a playful twist to your dabbing ritual with the Big Red Dog Glass Dab Rig—a compact, character-filled piece that packs smooth performance into a whimsical design. At just 4 inches tall, this novelty rig is perfect for collectors and concentrate lovers alike who value both functionality and fun.



🔑 Unique Features



Charming Wide-Eyed Design 🐶

Shaped like a red cartoon pup, this adorable rig turns every session into a conversation starter while adding lighthearted personality to your collection.



Fixed Downstem 💨

Delivers consistent airflow and smooth vapor diffusion, all in a simple, easy-to-clean design.



Angled Mouthpiece 😌

Ergonomically designed for comfortable, relaxed hits, enhancing every dab experience.



Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬

Made from heat-resistant, high-quality borosilicate, this rig is built to handle high temps and daily use.



Complete Dab Setup ✅

Includes a 14mm male quartz banger, so you’re ready to enjoy your concentrates straight out of the box.



📐 Specifications



Height: 4 inches



Joint Size: 14mm Female



Material: Borosilicate Glass



Includes: 14mm Male Quartz Banger



Whether you're expanding your collection or diving into dabbing for the first time, the Big Red Dog Glass Dab Rig brings charm, durability, and smooth performance together in one compact piece.



Unleash your inner pup and elevate your next session with a rig that’s as fun as it is functional! 🐕💨

