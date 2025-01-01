About this product
Big Red Dog Glass Dab Rig – 4" / 14mm Female 🐾🔥
Bring a playful twist to your dabbing ritual with the Big Red Dog Glass Dab Rig—a compact, character-filled piece that packs smooth performance into a whimsical design. At just 4 inches tall, this novelty rig is perfect for collectors and concentrate lovers alike who value both functionality and fun.
🔑 Unique Features
Charming Wide-Eyed Design 🐶
Shaped like a red cartoon pup, this adorable rig turns every session into a conversation starter while adding lighthearted personality to your collection.
Fixed Downstem 💨
Delivers consistent airflow and smooth vapor diffusion, all in a simple, easy-to-clean design.
Angled Mouthpiece 😌
Ergonomically designed for comfortable, relaxed hits, enhancing every dab experience.
Durable Borosilicate Glass 🔬
Made from heat-resistant, high-quality borosilicate, this rig is built to handle high temps and daily use.
Complete Dab Setup ✅
Includes a 14mm male quartz banger, so you’re ready to enjoy your concentrates straight out of the box.
📐 Specifications
Height: 4 inches
Joint Size: 14mm Female
Material: Borosilicate Glass
Includes: 14mm Male Quartz Banger
Whether you're expanding your collection or diving into dabbing for the first time, the Big Red Dog Glass Dab Rig brings charm, durability, and smooth performance together in one compact piece.
Unleash your inner pup and elevate your next session with a rig that’s as fun as it is functional! 🐕💨
Big Red Dog Glass Dab Rig – 4" / 14mm Female 🐾🔥
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
