About this product
Sykloud eRig – Spin Into the Future of Dabbing 💨🌀
The Sykloud eRig is a revolutionary vaporizer engineered for unmatched performance and flavor. Featuring a patent-pending fidget spinner carb cap and an upgraded glass top with enhanced filtration, Sykloud delivers a next-level dab experience like no other.
🔑 Key Features
Fidget Spinner Carb Cap 🔁
Creates a high-speed rotating vortex that fully atomizes your wax for bigger clouds and richer flavor.
Unique Air Intake System 🌬️
Enhanced airflow design maximizes vapor density while minimizing harshness.
22mm Deep Atomizer Chamber 🧪
Deeper design reduces splashback and significantly cuts down on residue, keeping your sessions cleaner.
Upgraded Glass Top with Filter Function 💧
Improves vapor smoothness and cooling with a redesigned filtration system, offering an ultra-satisfying inhale.
Optimized Battery Modules 🔋
Engineered for superior performance, providing longer run time and faster recovery than standard batteries of the same capacity.
The Sykloud eRig is a revolutionary vaporizer engineered for unmatched performance and flavor. Featuring a patent-pending fidget spinner carb cap and an upgraded glass top with enhanced filtration, Sykloud delivers a next-level dab experience like no other.
🔑 Key Features
Fidget Spinner Carb Cap 🔁
Creates a high-speed rotating vortex that fully atomizes your wax for bigger clouds and richer flavor.
Unique Air Intake System 🌬️
Enhanced airflow design maximizes vapor density while minimizing harshness.
22mm Deep Atomizer Chamber 🧪
Deeper design reduces splashback and significantly cuts down on residue, keeping your sessions cleaner.
Upgraded Glass Top with Filter Function 💧
Improves vapor smoothness and cooling with a redesigned filtration system, offering an ultra-satisfying inhale.
Optimized Battery Modules 🔋
Engineered for superior performance, providing longer run time and faster recovery than standard batteries of the same capacity.
BOMB ERIG Sykloud - Portable Electric Dab Rig - Sunset
DiscreetsmokerDab & Oil Rigs
order on brand's website
Pickup
Not available
Delivery
Not available
Shipping
Get it right to your door
About this product
Sykloud eRig – Spin Into the Future of Dabbing 💨🌀
The Sykloud eRig is a revolutionary vaporizer engineered for unmatched performance and flavor. Featuring a patent-pending fidget spinner carb cap and an upgraded glass top with enhanced filtration, Sykloud delivers a next-level dab experience like no other.
🔑 Key Features
Fidget Spinner Carb Cap 🔁
Creates a high-speed rotating vortex that fully atomizes your wax for bigger clouds and richer flavor.
Unique Air Intake System 🌬️
Enhanced airflow design maximizes vapor density while minimizing harshness.
22mm Deep Atomizer Chamber 🧪
Deeper design reduces splashback and significantly cuts down on residue, keeping your sessions cleaner.
Upgraded Glass Top with Filter Function 💧
Improves vapor smoothness and cooling with a redesigned filtration system, offering an ultra-satisfying inhale.
Optimized Battery Modules 🔋
Engineered for superior performance, providing longer run time and faster recovery than standard batteries of the same capacity.
The Sykloud eRig is a revolutionary vaporizer engineered for unmatched performance and flavor. Featuring a patent-pending fidget spinner carb cap and an upgraded glass top with enhanced filtration, Sykloud delivers a next-level dab experience like no other.
🔑 Key Features
Fidget Spinner Carb Cap 🔁
Creates a high-speed rotating vortex that fully atomizes your wax for bigger clouds and richer flavor.
Unique Air Intake System 🌬️
Enhanced airflow design maximizes vapor density while minimizing harshness.
22mm Deep Atomizer Chamber 🧪
Deeper design reduces splashback and significantly cuts down on residue, keeping your sessions cleaner.
Upgraded Glass Top with Filter Function 💧
Improves vapor smoothness and cooling with a redesigned filtration system, offering an ultra-satisfying inhale.
Optimized Battery Modules 🔋
Engineered for superior performance, providing longer run time and faster recovery than standard batteries of the same capacity.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Discreetsmoker
At DiscreetSmoker.com, we understand the importance of enjoying your smoking experience with subtlety and sophistication. Our curated selection of discreet smoking accessories and innovative products are designed to fit seamlessly into your lifestyle, whether you're at home, at work, or on the go. From sleek, odor-controlling devices to stylish carrying cases, we provide everything you need to smoke confidently without drawing unwanted attention. Embrace a smarter, more private way to enjoy your moments with DiscreetSmoker.com—where discretion meets quality
Notice a problem?Report this item